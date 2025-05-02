Former Trump official John Bolton has hit out at Vice President JD Vance, disagreeing with his description of Mike Waltz’s move from national security adviser to UN ambassador as a “promotion.”

Speaking to CNN, Bolton said, “I think it really just shows how little about national security JD Vance knows.” Bolton, who has held both roles himself under past administrations, dismissed the idea that Waltz had moved up the ladder.

The rise and fall of Mike Waltz: Signal chat controversy and fallout

Waltz has been under scrutiny for some time, particularly after he accidentally included a journalist in a Signal group chat where military action in Yemen was being discussed. The blunder drew heavy criticism, even though the Trump administration insisted his removal was unrelated.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump confirmed that Waltz would leave his post as national security adviser and be nominated to represent the US at the United Nations.

Vance says it's “a promotion”

Vice President Vance attempted to brush aside concerns over the change.

Speaking on Fox News, he said, “I think you could make a good argument that it’s a promotion.”

He went on to call the Signal controversy a “total nothingburger,” adding that Trump simply believed Waltz would be a better fit at the UN.

“If you polled 100 people in the country of any political leaning, I would bet a large amount of money that 90 out of 100, if not 99 out of 100, would say national security adviser is the more important job,” Bolton said.

He continued, “I loved being UN ambassador, don’t get me wrong, but it just doesn’t compare.”

Bolton also suggested the move was rushed. He believes the decision to reassign Waltz came after Representative Elise Stefanik’s nomination for the UN ambassador role was withdrawn. That, he said, left Trump with fewer options.

No replacement yet named

As of now, Waltz has not been officially replaced. Instead, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will act as interim national security adviser, in addition to his current duties.

Bolton called the situation strange, “An organised White House would announce the successor immediately, and the fact that they didn’t have a successor shows that they were not ready to make the announcement.”

He called the idea of Rubio temporarily holding both roles “bizarre.”