Mexican opposition plans mass protests against President Lopez Obrador’s electoral overhaul

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s opposition has planned mass protests, on Sunday (February 26) against the recently passed legislation which critics say will weaken democracy by lessening the powers of the independent electoral authority in the country. The move has also raised concerns as it comes ahead of the presidential elections next year. However, the Mexican president has since vehemently denied these accusations.

What is the legislation about?

Last week, the Mexican Congress passed a bill which sought an overhaul of the National Electoral Institute (INE) which includes slashing the budget and staff. The legislative initiative, known as “Plan B” was proposed by the president in December, last year however, was unable to garner enough votes.

Lopez Obrador has argued that this reorganisation will save $150 million per year as well as reduce the impact of economic interests in politics. Mexican presidents are only allowed to serve a single six-year term. Furthermore, the 69-year-old incumbent president has also alleged that the INE is too expensive and accused them of being biased in favour of his opposition.

The Mexican president has also blamed the agency for his defeat in the two previous elections before he came into power in 2018. This also comes after Lopez Obrador has repeatedly attacked the electoral agency and even made claims about voter fraud which he says led to his defeat in the 2006 presidential elections.

The reform was approved in Mexico’s senate, on Friday with a 72 to 50 vote from lawmakers. Notably, the INE and its predecessor played an important role when the country moved from a one-party system to a multi-party democracy over two decades ago.

What the critics and opposition have said about it?

After the vote, on Friday, the current president’s opponents vowed to challenge this decision in the supreme court, while protests took place in multiple cities across the country. Some Mexicans have also noted similarities to the kind of rhetoric used by former United States President Donald Trump and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of elections which seems to aim at delegitimising the election process, reported the Associated Press.

Furthermore, the INE chief Lorenzo Cordova has called these changes a “democratic setback” that puts “certain, trustworthy and transparent” elections at risk, as per Reuters. The agency which employs thousands of people will also witness the closure of offices and layoffs due to this legislation.

“Normally presidents try to have governability and stability for their succession, but the president is creating uncertainty”, said opposition politician, Fernando Belaunzaran. He has also warned how these changes could create disputes in the 2024 elections when the next president will be chosen. “He’s playing with fire,” said the opposition politician.

A Reuters report, citing polls, also said the incumbent president’s party National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) has a strong chance of winning in the upcoming elections. However, critics of the INE overhaul say it would not happen unless Lopez Obrador does not tamper with the 2024 elections.

The “Plan B” comes ahead of the elections in two states of Mexico, which will take place in June and the general elections next year where voting is held for the president as well as lawmakers from 30 states.

Mass protests to take place on Sunday

Belaunzaran who is also organising the protests on Sunday said that his fellow demonstrators hope to gather more than the tens of thousands of people who had previously turned out in November to denounce Lopez Obrador’s unsuccessful bid to push through constitutional changes to reform the INE. The protest will take place in Mexico City’s central Zocalo square which is also near the presidential palace.

(With inputs from agencies)



