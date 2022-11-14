In Pics | Mexico protests: Tens of thousands of people protest

Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 05:57 PM(IST)

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Mexico in protest against Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO)'s proposal to overhaul the electoral system.

Mr Lopez Obrador, a populist leader who took charge of the Presidential office in 2018, says his proposal aims to "establish a true democracy and lower the cost of elections, cutting the amount of public money transferred to political parties, while reducing the number of lower house lawmakers and senators".If passed, the bill would replace National Electoral Institute INE with a new electoral institute with board members elected by popular vote from a list of candidates chosen by the president, congress and the supreme court. 

Here are a few images from the ongoing protests in several Mexico cities: 

View in App

People holding placards saying "The INE defends my voice"

Protesters on the streets of Mexico protesting against the possible re-structuring of the National Electoral Institute, INE, holding placards saying, "The INE defends my voice'. The demonstrations are also supported by many environmentalists and feminists. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

People demonstrating at The Angle of Independence, Mexico

People took to the streets of Mexico City and blocked the roads around The Angel of Independence in protests against current President's proposal to overhaul the INE. Last week, Congress started discussing the plan. It sparked widespread demonstrations that the changes could encourage a power grab because it gives the president more control over the electoral systems.

(Photograph:Twitter)

March for the INE

Protesters in Mexico City, many holding placards and banners or wearing t-shirts with slogans "Don't touch INE" in the capital city. The Lopez Obrador administration has cut down the budgets of the INE and criticized the organisers of Sunday’s demonstration as “racists, snobs and very hypocritical” people who oppose his policies in favour of the underprivileged.

(Photograph:AFP)

Demonstrating with Mexican flag as mask

The widespread protests in Mexico is also supported by two former presidents, even the head of INE has spoken against the possible electoral reforms. “We are clearly witnessing a direct onslaught against the independence of Mexico’s electoral system, against the country’s democratic system,” Lorenzo Cordova, the head of the INE who has often been the target of criticism from Mr. López Obrador, said in an interview.

(Photograph:AFP)

Shouting slogans in support of INE

People have been using different slogans, banners, placards to make their voices heard. People believe that because a vote in Congress is expected before the end of the year, but as Morena doesn’t have the two-thirds majority in Congress, they are deliberately pushing these constitutional changes to replace the INE and not for reforming the electoral system of Mexico. 

(Photograph:AFP)

People trust in INE and democracy

A man holding a placard saying, "I trust in democracy. Do not touch INE".  The demonstrations across 12 cities in Mexico have been organised by 50 civic bodies, many of which are led by businessmen that are critical of Mr Lopez's political views. The protests are also supported by most opposition parties and peasant organisations.

(Photograph:AFP)

Topics

Read in App