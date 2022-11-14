In Pics | Mexico protests: Tens of thousands of people protest

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Mexico in protest against Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO)'s proposal to overhaul the electoral system.

Mr Lopez Obrador, a populist leader who took charge of the Presidential office in 2018, says his proposal aims to "establish a true democracy and lower the cost of elections, cutting the amount of public money transferred to political parties, while reducing the number of lower house lawmakers and senators".If passed, the bill would replace National Electoral Institute INE with a new electoral institute with board members elected by popular vote from a list of candidates chosen by the president, congress and the supreme court.

Here are a few images from the ongoing protests in several Mexico cities: