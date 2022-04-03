Meta no longer requiring COVID-19 booster shots for staff in US offices

Facebook-owner Meta is no longer requiring employees to have COVID-19 boosters to enter its offices in the United States, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The social media company previously said that all workers returning to the office would have to present proof of their booster jabs, while the company monitored the Omicron variant situation.

"We updated our requirements in early March to align with CDC guidance, and now COVID-19 boosters are no longer required for entry, though strongly recommended. The primary vaccination requirement (1- or 2-shot series) remains in place," said Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton.

Facebook advertisers can pursue class action over ad rates

A US judge ruled on Tuesday (March 29) that a lawsuit accusing Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook of deceiving advertisers about its "potential reach" tool can proceed as a class action.

The decision by U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco allows potentially millions of individuals and businesses that paid for ads on Facebook and its photo-sharing app Instagram since Aug. 15, 2014 to sue as a group.