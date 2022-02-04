'Meltdown in Downing Street': Five of Johnson's closest aides desert him, as he seeks a fresh start

In a turbulent day for Boris Johnson's government on Thursday, five of his top-most aides resigned as he tried to reset his government amid a series of scandals that have put his position in jeopardy.

Johnson faces a growing crisis following anger over alcohol-fueled events held at his Downing Street office and home during Coronavirus lockdowns which followed other missteps.

In the latest, Elena Narozanski, special adviser to the prime minister on women and equalities, Culture, Media and Sport, and extremism, has resigned. This was reported by Paul Goodman, former MP and editor of Conservative Home, on Twitter.

Angry Conservative lawmakers have demanded an overhaul of Downing Street if he wishes to remain in power, with some calling for his resignation.

In what some Conservative lawmakers (MPs) said may signal the start of a somewhat disorganised reset in Johnson's administration, three of his top aides resigned - his Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield, his Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds, and his Director of Communications Jack Doyle.

However, a fourth, head of policy, Munira Mirza quit due to comments Johnson made about the leader of the main opposition Labour party, something his finance minister also criticised.

"On Monday Boris Johnson promised MPs change. Tonight we see that change starting to happen and I welcome this quick action by the prime minister," said MP Stuart Anderson on Twitter, one of several Johnson supporters who took to social media to applaud the shake-up.

Johnson pledged to change his leadership style after a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into the gatherings held at the Downing Street office and residence condemned "serious failures in leadership".

Rosenfield, Reynolds and Doyle were reported to have been linked to the gatherings - Reynolds is reported to have sent attendees an email telling them to "bring your own booze" to one party.

Rosenfield and Reynolds will remain in their posts for the time being, according to Johnson's office.

It remains to be seen if the clear-out in Johnson's top team will be enough to end the crisis.

A series of scandals and gaffes have severely damaged his personal ratings as well as his party's standing in the polls. Twelve of the lockdown gatherings are still under investigation, and a detailed report from Gray with potentially more damaging details may follow.

The political troubles come at a time when British households are facing a cost of living squeeze as energy prices are expected to rise in April. The Bank of England also raised interest rates on Thursday.

Inappropriate comments

'Johnson accused former Labour leader Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, one of Britain's worst sex offenders, while he was Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He has angered both opponents and members of his own party with the false comment, which Starmer said amounted to Johnson "parroting the conspiracy theories of violent fascists."

While declining to apologise, he did back down from the comments on Thursday, saying "a lot of people have got very hot under the collar."

"I'm talking not about the leader of the opposition's personal record when he was ... DPP and I totally understand that he had nothing to do personally with those decisions."

However, it did not satisfy his head of policy, Munira Mirza, who had worked with him for 14 years, prompting her to leave her job, as well as provoking criticism from finance minister Rishi Sunak.

