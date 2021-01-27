Meet Simba, Singapore's first lion cub to be conceived artificially

A lion cub was welcomed to the Singapore Zoo recently and was born through artificial insemination, which is reportedly the first ever for the city-state.

The cub is named Simba based on the Disney film “The Lion King”. Conceived with semen from an elderly African lion, this is the first such insemination to successfully yield results in Singapore.

Lions are barely conceived through artificial insemination. The first such instance was recorded in 2018, when two cubs were born in South Africa.

Over the last two decades, populations of lions in the wild have gone down by over 40 per cent.

According to an estimate by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, there are 23,000 to 39,000 mature lions left.

The Union also categorises lions as a ‘’vulnerable species’’.

Just like the cub, the father also borrows his name from “The Lion King”. Mufasa the father could not survive the procedure, and had remained in poor health recently, AFP cited the zoo as saying.

Simba was born at the zoo in October, and is now being taken care of by his mother Kayla, along with zookeepers.

As of now, the cub is “healthy and inquisitive”. Recently, a clip of Simba being fed from a bottle, and playing with a ball went viral on social media.