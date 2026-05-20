/Marco Rubio to visit India from May 23-26; Quad meeting, trade and defence talks on agenda

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will undertake a four-day visit to India beginning May 23 to boost cooperation in trade, defence, energy, and security. The visit will mark Rubio’s first official trip to India since assuming office. The US Department of State said Rubio’s itinerary includes Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi. "Secretary Rubio will travel to India from May 23-26, where he will visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

During the visit, Rubio is expected to hold meetings with senior Indian officials to strengthen bilateral ties across key sectors. "The Secretary will discuss energy, security, trade, and defence cooperation during meetings with senior Indian officials," Pigott said. Before arriving in India, Rubio will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Sweden on May 22. Meanwhile, the US Embassy in New Delhi confirmed that India will host the upcoming ministerial meeting of the Quad grouping, which comprises India, the United States, Australia, and Japan.

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The embassy said Secretary of State Marco Rubio would attend the meeting and that it looked forward to welcoming him "for his first visit to India, ministerial Quad meetings, high-level engagements, and celebrating 250 years of America". India is set to host the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on May 26. The discussions are expected to focus on pressing global and regional challenges, including the fallout of the ongoing West Asia crisis.