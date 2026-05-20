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Marco Rubio to visit India from May 23-26; Quad meeting, trade and defence talks on agenda

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: May 20, 2026, 05:36 IST | Updated: May 20, 2026, 05:36 IST
Marco Rubio to visit India from May 23-26; Quad meeting, trade and defence talks on agenda

Marco Rubio Photograph: (AFP)

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US Secretary Marco Rubio will visit India from May 23-26 for Quad talks and discussions on trade, defence, energy, and security ties

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will undertake a four-day visit to India beginning May 23 to boost cooperation in trade, defence, energy, and security. The visit will mark Rubio’s first official trip to India since assuming office. The US Department of State said Rubio’s itinerary includes Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi. "Secretary Rubio will travel to India from May 23-26, where he will visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

During the visit, Rubio is expected to hold meetings with senior Indian officials to strengthen bilateral ties across key sectors. "The Secretary will discuss energy, security, trade, and defence cooperation during meetings with senior Indian officials," Pigott said. Before arriving in India, Rubio will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Sweden on May 22. Meanwhile, the US Embassy in New Delhi confirmed that India will host the upcoming ministerial meeting of the Quad grouping, which comprises India, the United States, Australia, and Japan.

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The embassy said Secretary of State Marco Rubio would attend the meeting and that it looked forward to welcoming him "for his first visit to India, ministerial Quad meetings, high-level engagements, and celebrating 250 years of America". India is set to host the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on May 26. The discussions are expected to focus on pressing global and regional challenges, including the fallout of the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The meeting is likely to be attended by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who will preside over the talks. Rubio had hosted his Quad counterparts in July 2025, when the four member nations unveiled the Quad ‘Critical Minerals Initiative’ aimed at strengthening and diversifying supply chains amid rising concerns over China’s dominance in critical minerals vital for emerging technologies.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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