Man threatens to jump from Trump tower 'unless allowed to speak with President'

Reports said a man was seen dangling from the Trump Tower in Chicago while threatening to jump unless he was allowed to talk to President Trump.

Authorities have launched an investigation after the man was seen hanging from the balcony for over two hours on Sunday night.

Reports said a negotiator was finally able to get the person to climb down. The man was said to be in his 20s.

Media reports claimed the man allegedly belonged to the Black Lives Matter movement, although it could not be confirmed.

The man was seen hanging from the side of the riverfront skyscraper at 5:30pm local time on Sunday.

Media reports said the man allegedly said: “I have a knife. If someone will try to pull [the rope], I will cut it and I will probably die. But I don’t want to die.”

“Everyone who knows me. They know I am not crazy. I am not crazy. I am well-educated guy. But … Mr. Trump, if you think I am crazy, I am not crazy. And if you will not talk with me, I will cut, I will die,” he allegedly said, adding, “If Mr. Trump, he promise something, he should do before the election.”

