Man sets himself on fire in Istanbul as bystanders click selfies

A man set himself ablaze at a popular tourist site in Istanbul, Turkey, as onlookers took selfies while a few scrambled for fire extinguishers, reports The Daily Mirror newspaper.

The incident took place in front of the historic Galata Tower in the Beyoglu district of the city on Tuesday afternoon. A clip of the man engulfed in flames as people witness the horrific incident in disbelief went viral on social media.

According to Turkish media reports, it was unclear what prompted him to carry out the horrific act, and it is not known how seriously he was injured.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene.

Even though his identity has not been released, it was reported that the man belonged to Konya province.

According to local news outlet A3Haber, the distressed man, who has not been named, was seen walking around with a sickle and gasoline in his hand for a long period.

Footage shared online appears to show people taking selfies with the burning figure in the background.

A man and a woman are seen holding a phone aloft with their backs to the heartbreaking scene unfolding behind them. While a few other people immediately intervened and extinguished the flames.

It has been reported that the man has suffered second and third degree burns and his condition is said to be serious.

One person rued on Twitter, "A person burned himself in front of the Galata tower because of what he had been through…While the event was taking place, there were children, those who took selfies, and those who drank their lemonade in the cafe.”

"Where there were so many people and shopkeepers, there was no one to stop or prevent a person's desperation before the event."

(With inputs from agencies)

