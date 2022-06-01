28-year-old man arrested for trespassing Buckingham Palace. Told staff ‘Want to see the Queen’

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trespassing the Buckingham Palace ground after he told the staff, "I want to see the Queen”.

According to the Mirror newspaper, Connor Attridge, who has a facial tattoo reading “truly blessed”, allegedly ran through the vehicle gate of the Royal Mews on Sunday night.

He managed to cover three to five meters beyond the palace boundary after he was confronted by a member of the household staff. Attridge had told the staff, "I want to come in. I want to see the Queen.

The shocking incident takes place just days ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations where security has been tightened around the palace.

Following his arrest, Attridge was brought to Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

In the hearing, prosecutor Leila Nahaboo-Osman said the area where Attridge allegedly trespassed is "one of the most heavily guarded places in London".

Daniel Mullin, defending, said his client suffers from mental health issues, did not use "stealth" and had "no motive or desire to go further than he did", having allegedly breached the boundary by just metres.

"This was at worst reckless and at best bordering on an accidental offence," he said.

District Judge Nina Tempia adjourned the case to June 28 for the Crown Prosecution Service to obtain consent from Attorney General Suella Braverman, which is required in cases involving trespass on a protected site.

On June 2, the four-day festivities will kick off with the Trooping the Colour, the sovereign's official birthday parade, where the Queen is expected to join working members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

(With inputs from agencies)

