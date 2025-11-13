/Mamdani transition team gets 50,000 job applications for positions in Zoharan administration

Drawing unparalleled interest from job seekers, New York City Mayor-elect Zoharan Mamdani's transition team received more than 50,000 job applications through its official portal, it announced on Wednesday (12 Nov). The portal was launched on November 5, 2025, making it an extraordinary feat in such a short timeframe. Mamdani's transition committee also raised more than 517,000 dollars from more than 7,000 donors in under 30 hours. His promise to place working people at the centre of city governance became a key reason many are eager to join his administration, seeing it as a government that represents their interests.

“The sheer number of applicants speaks to the excitement at the heart of this movement — one that has inspired people to believe that government can put working people first,” Mamdani said in a written statement. “This was a movement built by and for New Yorkers – and our administration will reflect that.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mamdani and his transition team see the surge in applications not only through the lens of people wanting to secure a job with his administration but also as a stamp of approval for his leadership and his democratic socialist ideology from New Yorkers.

“50,000 applicants are proving that they’re ready to help carry out this work across all levels of government,” said Elana Leopold, executive director of Mamdani’s transition. “And these applicants make this movement, and this incoming administration, that much stronger.”



The 34-year-old Democratic socialist and state assemblyman from Queens stunned the political establishment by winning the New York mayoral elections on November 4, beating political heavyweights like Curtis Sliwa of the Republican Party and former Democrat Andrew Cuomo, who ran independently.

Mamdani became the first muslim, South Asian and youngest mayor of the city. His key policy planks, like a city-wide rent freeze, construction of 2,00,000 permanently affordable homes, along with a major upgrade in the city's public transport, struck a chord with working classes and youth.