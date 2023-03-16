Malawi announces 14 days of mourning over loss of lives in cyclone

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday announced two weeks of national mourning in remembrance of more than 200 people who lost their lives in Cyclone Freddy, which hit the country early this week.

The cyclone died after an 8,000-kilometre (5,000-mile) trek during which it crossed the Indian Ocean and made a second landfall in Africa, setting an unofficial record for the longest tropical storm in the world.

"In view of the extent of the loss of life caused by this disaster, I have directed that all of us as a nation observe 14 days of mourning and that all flags fly at half mast for the first seven of those days," said Chakwera, while addressing the nation.

A trail of death and destruction was left by Cyclone Freddy, in which at least 225 people were killed, a hundred others were injured and 41 went missing in Malawi, as per the official figures, as homes were washed away by floods and mudslides and inhabitants were buried.

Chakwera said that the release of 1.6 billion kwacha ($1.5 million) was authorised in an emergency cabinet meeting to assist thousands of Malawians who were badly affected by the storm.

"I can already tell you that this money will not be nearly enough. The level of devastation we are dealing with here is greater than the resources we have at our disposal,” said Chakwera.

The president said that Malawi, which is among the poorest countries in the world, is trying to get additional support from the international community.

"This cyclone is now the third to assault our country in just 13 months. A testament to the realities of climate change. The damage caused by this latest strike is the worst our country has seen in decades,” Chakwera said.

On Wednesday, the officials continued the rescue efforts and hope to find survivors faded.

"The survival of our nation, our lives, and the sustainability of our development depends on the actions we take as a nation in the coming months. This is our moment to rise from the ashes together,” Chakwera stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

