'Make Amazon Pay': Amazon employees worldwide set to protest over poor working conditions

Workers and activists across twenty countries will hold a protest later this month against Amazon.

The name of the campaign is "Make Amazon Pay" with thousands of employees of Amazon set to take part including 70 trade unions and organisations which includes groups like Greenpeace, Oxfam and Amazon workers international which is a collective of Amazon workers worldwide.

The campaign is set to be truly global with protests scheduled on November 26. Workers from almost every major market for Amazon will be represented including Australia, New Zealand, also by India and Bangladesh in South Asia and major European countries United Kingdom, France, Belgium and Spain.

South Africa will also witness a protest against Amazon including Brazil and Argentina. In the United States, Amazon workers will protest in at least five cities.

The workers are angry about poor working conditions, long working hours, low pay and the and the lack of accountability from senior executives of Amazon.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may be busy expanding his business in space but here on the Earth, Amazon workers are suffering.

In March, Amazon delivery drivers in the United States were reportedly urinating in bottles since they didn't get time for bathroom breaks.

Delivery workers often end up working for 10 hours a day and often deliver up to 300 packages, if they take long they could be fired so they prefer to take no bathroom breaks.

Amazon workers around the world have been suffering, so they have decided to go on a protest to demand their fundamental worker rights.

The workers are demanding better pay, adequate break time, sick leave and an end to surveillance at work. They also want health and safety commissions to ensure a safe working environment.

Amazon is no longer dealing with one protest at a single factory, workers around the world seem to be angry. Amazon executives in India are facing more troubles. They have been charged in a marijuana smuggling case.

The case has been filed in the Indian state of Madya Pradesh. The two men were arrested last week. They were allegedly using Amazon to smuggle marijuana. The police seized 20 kilograms of marijuana from them. Amazon was asked to submit a response but their reply was not satisfactory.

Reports claim Amazon executives aren't cooperating. India is one of the biggest markets for Amazon. The company has committed to investing $2 billion in India. A workers protest and legal scrutiny could derail the company's plans.