/Majority Gen Z in Britain face mental health problems? Here's what study reveals

A new study shows that most young people in Britain from Generation Z (Gen Z) have faced mental health problems in their lives. The survey, which questioned 1,545 people aged between 16 to 25, found that nearly two-thirds (64%) of these people said that they are currently dealing with or have dealt with mental health problems. The highest number of problems were reported among 20 to 21-year-olds and 40 percent claim that they are struggling right now with many health issues, while other 31 percent are saying they have the problems in the past. About one in three participants (32%) expected that they would need mental health support within the next year.

Researchers at University College London, who led this study, and a YouGov survey, said that this study shows growing awareness of mental health among Gen Z. Professor Essi Viding from UCL explained how schools can help by teaching social and emotional skills to those with mild to moderate health issues. She further mentioned that the young people with more serious conditions may require therapy or medical treatment.

“We need more research to understand how we can prevent mental health problems from emerging and how we can support those with the most serious needs to access quick and effective evidence-based support. Such support can include school-based social and emotional skills interventions targeted at young people with mild to moderate mental health challenges, something that my group is currently researching," said Essi Viding from UCL.

“For more serious mental health challenges both psychological and pharmacological treatments may be appropriate,” she added.

Most people (86%) who faced mental health problems said they had sought some form of support in their lives. Those who did seek help usually turned to friends (53%) or family (47%) rather than professionals.