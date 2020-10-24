Major fire breaks out at Le Havre port in France

A major fire broke out on in the northern French port city of Le Havre on Saturday, the local authorities and media reported.

The fire broke out in an abandoned building in the neighbourhood of Le Havre’s harbour. Dark black clouds of smoke took over the neighbourhood within minutes of the incident, which was visible from miles away.

In a statement on Twitter, the local police tweeted, "A fire is currently taking place in an abandoned building rue du 8 mai 1945 @LH_LeHavre." (Translated text)

BREAKING - A major fire breaks out in the port of Le Havre in northern France. pic.twitter.com/XeXp3v4MaT — 𝕏ℝℙ_𝔸𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖 🔧🌐 (@AllianceXrp) October 24, 2020 ×

The authorities have started evacuating the nearby areas and have asked all residents to find a safe shelter and avoid the area.

As per the local media reports, the fire broke out in an old Lipton warehouse.

Le Havre is one of the biggest port cities of the European country France.

As of now, no casualties have been reported. The area has been evacuated and the fire is being handled by the local authorities.