Madame Tussauds in London changes Trump statue's outfit to golfing attire after Joe Biden wins US election

Madame Tussauds wax museum in London has taken its Donald Trump waxwork out of his usual presidential-looking attire and put him in some golf clothes

Donald Trump was playing a round of golf on one of his courses in Sterling, Virginia when Joe Biden was being announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election.

In its posts on social media platforms, Madame Tussauds London shared an image of Trump’s wax statue’s new attire and wrote that Trump’s campaign may not have been a hole in one, but he will be on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sports golf.

His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe 📷 @PA pic.twitter.com/pGUs8jKOnW — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) November 7, 2020 ×

Biden cleared the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House on Saturday, four days after the November 3 election. He beat Trump by more than 4 million votes nationwide, making Trump the first president since 1992 to lose re-election.

Biden, 77, will be the oldest president-elect in US history and the first to oust a sitting commander-in-chief after one term since Bill Clinton defeated George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Biden's running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, is the first Black and Indian-American woman to serve as vice president.

(With inputs from agencies)