Madagascar on brink of famine, says UN

According to the United Nations, Madagascar is on the brink of experiencing the world's first "climate change famine" as thousands of people are already suffering "catastrophic" levels of hunger and food insecurity.

UN World Food Programme's Shelley Thakral was quoted by the BBC as saying, "These are famine-like conditions and they're being driven by climate not conflict".

She added, "This is unprecedented. These people have done nothing to contribute to climate change. They don't burn fossil fuels… and yet they are bearing the brunt of climate change".

The UN estimates that 30,000 people are currently experiencing the highest internationally recognised level of food insecurity, which is level five.

Also, there are concerns the number affected could rise sharply as Madagascar enters the traditional "lean season" before harvest.

In the remote village of Fandiova, in Amboasary district, families recently showed a visiting WFP team the locusts that they were eating.

The impact of the current drought is now being felt in larger towns in southern Madagascar too as many children are forced to beg on the streets for food.