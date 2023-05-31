Macron asks West to offer Ukraine 'tangible and credible' security guarantees

The ongoing Ukraine war continues to escalate with the recent Russian aggression, with Western calls to provide Kviy with advanced weapons and long-range missiles.

Now, French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (May 31) called on the West to offer Ukraine "tangible and credible" security guarantees.

He added, "That is why I'm in favour, and this will be the subject of collective talks in the following weeks... to offer tangible and credible security guarantees to Ukraine."

Macron said that various NATO members could provide these guarantees to the war-torn nation, Macron said, "We have to build something between the security provided to Israel and full-fledged membership." Latest Russia-Ukraine war development Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN on Wednesday that the Kremlin is concerned about the situation in Belgorod.

Peskov said, "We are indeed concerned about this situation, shelling of civilian objects continues there. In this case, too, by the way, we have not heard a single word of condemnation from anyone from the collective West, so far. The situation is rather alarming. Measures are being taken."

It appears that the war, which majorly remained in Ukrainian territories, is gradually reaching Russia, as recently Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that four people were injured in a "massive strike" on the town of Shebekino in Russia's southwestern region.



Gladkov said, "Two were promptly taken to a hospital in Belgorod. The man has shrapnel wounds to the neck and back, the condition is serious, and the woman has shrapnel wounds to the arm and forearm. Doctors are now conducting all the necessary examinations." Putin jolted NATO While speaking to reporters in Bratislava, Macron said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had jolted NATO awake by invading Ukraine last year. The French president said that he had a "harsh word for NATO in December 2019".

He recalled how he had called the Western defence alliance "brain dead" at the time. He added, "I can say that today Vladimir Putin jolted it awake with the worst of electric shocks."

Macron also said that a European defence structure was "indispensable" for the bloc's credibility in the long-term. He said, "A Europe of defence, a European pillar within NATO, is indispensable. It's the only way to be credible... in the long-term."

He also added that it was "up to us Europeans to in the future have our own ability to defend ourselves."

(With inputs from agencies)

