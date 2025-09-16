/Luigi Mangione's terror charges dropped: Why did he kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

A New York state judge on Tuesday (Sep 16) dismissed state terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione, who was accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The court has kept second-degree murder charges against him. Earlier in April, a federal grand jury had indicted Mangione. In addition to the federal indictment, Mangione also faces murder and terrorism charges in Pennsylvania. Mangione allegedly shot Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, dead on December 4. Mangione has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Since the case came to light, Mangione was supported by a large section that highlighted the deep anger of the public at the US healthcare system and insurance companies. During the hearing of his cases, protesters gathered outside the courthouses in his support, with many holding placards stating "deny, defend, depose," the same phrase reportedly found at the crime scene. Notably, the Trump administration has sought capital punishment against the CEO killer.

What was Luigi Mangione's intention in killing the United Healthcare CEO?

Luigi Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on December 9, after a massive manhunt. He was working on his laptop at a local McDonald's restaurant when one of the bystanders spotted him and informed the police. He was found wearing a mask and a beanie and possessed a fake New Jersey ID and a gun similar to the one used to kill Thompson. When Luigi Mangione was arrested, the police found a note decrying the health care and bullet casings scrawled with words like “deny” and “delay” at the crime scene. These left the public wondering if the shooting was a revenge killing for health care insurers rejecting claims.