Los Angeles elects its first female mayor in 241 years, Karen Bass claims victory 

In its 241-year-history, Los Angeles gets its first woman and second Black-Angeleno mayor Rep. Karen Bass after she defeated businessman and former Republican Rick Caruso to lead the city.

The 69-year-old Congress leader made her fortune after spending over 100 million dollars on her mayoral bid, an unusual move to vow votes such as field outreach and television advertising. Known for her skills as a coalition builder, the congresswoman focused on three major aspects "solve homelessness," "to prevent and act urgently in case of any crime," and to make Los Angeles an affordable place for working families.

During her campaign, Bass said that as soon as she takes control of the office, her first priority would be to declare a state of emergency on homelessness and to work to get nearly 41,000 people who sleep in tents a house, Lops Angeles Times reported.

After her victory, Karen sent out a loud and clear message On Wednesday evening, "The people of Los Angeles have sent a clear message: it is time for change and it is time for urgency."

According to the preliminary election results Caruso was leading as of early morning by a thin margin. However, on the election result day, Bass took a lead by a thin margin of six only.

Caruso. 63, businessman spent more than Bass over the election campaign but was ultimately unable to prevail his victory. He said, "I’m proud of the work we did to engage long-neglected communities, giving a voice to the unheard, and to the light we shined on the biggest challenges facing our great city." He added that for now, the city needs to support Mayor-elect Bass and give her support to tackle issues.

Bass's motives will grow stronger once she will take charge succeeding Eric Garcetti as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies)

