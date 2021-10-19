London school adds 'white privilege' course, will discuss Meghan Markle, James Bond

A London school has introduced a module on 'white privilege in the curriculum in an apparent move to sensitise the students about a social issue that still creates tension in western societies.

The course will reportedly include Meghan Markle experience with the British Royal Family and will also discuss themes in popular media that'll include all James Bond actors having been white.

The school, St Dunstan's charges 18,000 Pounds a year in fees.

The new element in the curriculum has reportedly been inspired by Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

The lessons on white privilege will start from Year Nine, when students are usually 13 to 14 years of age.

The course will “help all our young people... to unpick and better understand the complexities and sensitivities of a real and live issue that matters to them and to so much of the society they occupy,” said school headmaster Nicholas Hewlett as quoted by The Times.

"Thanks to @SianGriffiths6 for highlighting the new bespoke strand to our curriculum @StDunstansColl. Children need to unpick, explore and talk about social issues that matter. White privilege is an important topic that needs to be discussed openly, maturely and intelligently," he tweeted.

Actress Meghan Markle, who is married to Prince Harry said in a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey that an unnamed member of the British royal family enquired about skin colour of her then-unborn son, Archie. Markle and Prince Harry have since appeared to have been distant from the royal family.