London Police on lookout for vandal who damaged 300 Ulez cameras in four months 

The London Police have launched an investigation to find the lone culprit involved in the vandalism of 300 CCTV cameras that were installed in city’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) used to detect non-compliant vehicles.

From April to mid-August, the Met police received 339 reports of camera cables being damaged, or cameras being stolen or obscured.

However, local media reported that the actual number could go higher, closing to almost 500.

The Transport for London (TfL) is installing 2,750 cameras in the new Ulez areas, and already put 1,900 cameras in outer London so far.

Despite the widespread damage, one man has so far been charged by police.

Scotland Yard released an image of the man who is said to be involved in four offences in Hillingdon, Harrow and Uxbridge on June 17.

Police working with transport dept to find culprit

Police Commander Owain Richards said that the Met had "a team of officers investigating and identifying those responsible" and was working with TfL to "identify new ways to prevent further cameras from being damaged or stolen".

“These are clearly unacceptable acts of criminality and we have a team of officers investigating and identifying those responsible.

“We are providing a proportionate policing response, balancing these incidents against the wide range of operational demand and crime we must respond to across London.”

The damage is being attributed to the widespread backlash against the administration’s plan for the expansion of the ULEZ on August 29.

The plan, which was first introduced in 2019 and separate from London’s two-decades-old congestion charge, requires the most polluting vehicles to pay a £12.50 (S$21.60) toll on days they are driven within the inner city.

Its the extension to all of Greater London that sparked a fierce backlash from some living in and around the newly encompassed areas, who face fines of up to £160 for each day they fail to pay.

Most drivers of vehicles that do not meet Ulez standards – typically the oldest petrol cars from before 2006 and dirtier diesels registered before 2015 – will be liable to pay a £12.50 daily fee after 29 August.

