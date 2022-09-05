Liz Truss wins to become UK's 15th Prime Minister under Queen Elizabeth II. A look at her predecessors

Liz Truss won the conservative party leadership election by a margin of around 20,000 votes. The former Foreign Secretary will be the United Kingdom's third female Prime Minister and the 15th under the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

As per an AFP report, the monarch is expected to ask Truss to form a government on Tuesday after Boris Johnson formally tenders his resignation.

Queen Elizabeth II took over the British throne in 1952, and during her 70 years of reign, fifteen leaders have resided in 10 Downing Street.

Here is a list of the fifteen UK Prime Ministers that have governed the United Kingdom alongside the current British monarch:

1. Winston Churchill (Conservative, 1951-55)

2. Anthony Eden (Conservative, 1955-57)

3. Harold Macmillan (Conservative, 1957-63)

4. Alec Douglas-Home (Conservative, 1963-64)

5. Harold Wilson (Labour, 1964-70 and 1974-76)

6. Edward Heath (Conservative, 1970-74)

7. James Callaghan (Labour, 1976-79)

8. Margaret Thatcher (Conservative, 1979-90)

9. John Major (Conservative, 1990-97)

10. Tony Blair (Labour, 1997-2007)

11. Gordon Brown (Labour, 2007-10)

12. David Cameron (Conservative, 2010-16)

13. Theresa May (Conservative, 2016-19)

14. Boris Johnson (Conservative, 2019-22)

15. Liz Truss (PM-elect)

As per a Reuters report, a palace representative announced last week that due to mobility concerns, the queen would appoint Britain's new prime minister at her Scottish estate of Balmoral Castle rather than at Buckingham Palace in London.

She will not attend the Braemar Highland Gathering in Scotland. This will be the first time she has missed the gathering since ascending to the throne 70 years ago.

The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is the world's longest-reigning living monarch. She ascended to the throne at the age of 25 after the death of her father George VI.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.