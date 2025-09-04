/Lisbon funicular crash: Multiple dead, several injured in cable car collapse

At least three people were killed and around 20 others injured when Lisbon’s historic Gloria funicular derailed and crashed, authorities confirmed. Among the injured, three are reported to be in critical condition. Video from the scene showed the wreckage of the tram-like carriage, which shuttles passengers up a steep hillside in the Portuguese capital, as rescue teams worked to pull people out.

In a statement, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed his condolences over the tragedy and said he hoped investigators would quickly determine what led to the crash. The Gloria line, first opened in 1885, links Restauradores Square in central Lisbon with the Bairro Alto district, a popular nightlife hub. Operated by the city’s transport company Carris, the funicular runs on a cable system powered by electric motors, with two cars moving in opposite directions.

According to CNN Portugal, the lower car of the pair appeared to escape damage, though passengers reportedly had to climb out through its windows during the chaos.

Meanwhile, Lisbon's mayor Carlos Moedas said that the city was in mourning. “It’s a very difficult day for all of us,” he was quoted as saying to the media.