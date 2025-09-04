/'IT WILL END': Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas amid Netanyahu's Gaza plan, asks ALL hostages to be released

Amid Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Gaza takeover plan, US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday (Sep 3) called for Hamas to release all hostages, stating that such an action would quickly bring the ongoing conflict to an end. Trump asserted that releasing the hostages would bring a swift end to the ongoing conflict. His remarks were shared in a post on Truth Social, where he emphasised the urgency of returning all 20 hostages. Trump's statement comes ahead of the UNGC meeting where countries including France and Canada will recognise Palestine. Notably, Trump stated in his post that 20 hostages should be returned in sharp contrast to what he said on August 22, that the number of surviving hostages is likely fewer than 20.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump urged: “Tell Hamas to IMMEDIATELY give back all 20 Hostages (Not 2 or 5 or 7!), and things will change rapidly. IT WILL END!” His remarks come amid stalled negotiations over hostage releases, despite earlier mediation efforts involving Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to free those held in Gaza. Trump's post came after the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in an appeal to him said that the national ordeal cannot truly end until all 48 hostages—both the living and those killed during the 700 days of captivity—are fully accounted for. The group renewed its call for Donald Trump to take all possible steps to secure the return of every individual still held in captivity and bring them home to Israel. '