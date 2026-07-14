/'Lindsey would have wanted this': Sister Darline named to Finish Graham's Senate term

Darline Graham Nordone, the younger sister of late US Senator Lindsey Graham, has been appointed to serve the remainder of his Senate term, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced on Monday (July 13). Announcing at a press conference, McMaster said appointing Nordone was a fitting tribute to the veteran Republican lawmaker, who died over the weekend.

"It’s my honour to ask his little sister Darline Graham to finish his work for him now," McMaster said as he reflected on Graham's political legacy and decades of public service. The appointment received public backing from US President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, both of whom supported McMaster's decision to name Nordone as an interim successor in honour of the late senator. Accepting the role, Nordone said she was committed to continuing her brother's work in Washington.

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"It is such a privilege to get to finish some of his important work, and I promise to work hard over the next several months to support the president and carry forward the efforts of my brother on behalf of the citizens of South Carolina and the United States," she said. She added that accepting the position was a decision she believed "Lindsey would have wanted."

Nordone's appointment will serve as a temporary measure until voters choose a permanent successor. The move also sets the stage for a closely watched Republican contest ahead of the party's Senate primary on August 11, with several Republican figures already considering campaigns for the nomination.