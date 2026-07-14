/US begins 3rd consecutive night of strikes on Iran as conflict deepens

The United States launched a third consecutive night of military strikes against Iran on Monday (July 13), with US Central Command (CENTCOM) saying the attacks were carried out under the direction of President Donald Trump as Washington stepped up its campaign against Tehran.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the latest round of strikes began at 4:45 p.m. ET on Monday, marking the third straight night of US military action targeting Iranian forces.

According to CENTCOM, the operation was ordered by President Trump and forms part of an ongoing effort to weaken Iran's military capabilities and limit its ability to threaten international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The attacks will continue to impose a heavy cost on Iranian forces," CENTCOM said, adding that the strikes are intended to degrade Iran's ability to target civilians and commercial vessels transiting the strategic waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints, carries a significant share of global oil and gas shipments. Any disruption to navigation through the strait has the potential to affect international energy markets and global trade.

The latest strikes come amid rapidly escalating hostilities between Washington and Tehran, following days of military exchanges and increasingly combative rhetoric from both sides. Earlier on Monday, Trump warned that the United States would hit Iran hard "tonight and tomorrow", accusing Tehran of failing to honour a memorandum of understanding between the two countries.