US Senator Lindsey Graham's sudden death has caused a furore with people from America, Russia and Iran also commenting on the nature of his “sudden” death. While US President Donald Trump's ally and Conservative commentator Laura Loomer has pointed fingers at Iran and Russia, an aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide has blamed Israel. Graham passed away on Saturday (July 11) due to “a brief and sudden illness." The preliminary findings, released by Graham’s office, found that Graham’s death was caused by “aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” Aortic dissection is a life-threatening medical emergency where a tear occurs in the inner wall of the aorta, the body’s main artery.

What Dugin claimed?

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Alexander Dugin, a Russian writer whom the US media often describes as the "brain" of Putin, claimed that Israel's counterintelligence agency Mossad could be behind the death of the 71-year-old Senator. While Dugin did not comment on his now-deleted post on X suggesting possible assassination of Graham, he claimed that Graham's death might be was orchestrated by Israel to force Trump to renew attacks on Iran. “The sudden death of Lindsey Graham can be the black mark sent to Trump. I doubt it were Iranians. Most realistic it was Mossad job in order to push Trump to renew full scale war with Iran. It clearly means “you are the next.” Lindsey Graham was the shadow of Trump, his black self," Dugin wrote on X.

Dugin's claims come as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu recalled Graham as his “dear friend” and one of the “greatest friends” of Israel. “We have no better friend than Lindsey. He understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable. He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world. Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend," Netanyahu wrote in his condolence message after Graham's death.

What Loomer claimed?