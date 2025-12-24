/Libyan army chief jet crashed: Here’s what authorities recovered from the aircraft

The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder have been recovered by the Turkish authorities after the privet jet of the Libyan armed forces' head crashed. The jet crashed just after taking off from Ankara. The Libyan official and his four aides have been declared dead. The private jet carrying General Mohammed Ali Ahmad al-Haddad crashed on Tuesday (Dec 23) and killed all eight people on board. The senior Libyan delegation was returning to Tripoli after holding defence talks in Ankara focused on strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.

The jet, Falcon 50 aircraft, requested an emergency landing just minutes after departure. It was due to an electrical failure, but contact was subsequently lost, as per the Turkish officials. The wreckage was later located by Turkish security personnel in the Haymana district near the capital.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters at the crash site that both the voice recorder and the flight data recorder, commonly known as the black box. “The examination and evaluation processes of these devices have been initiated by the relevant authorities,” he said.

