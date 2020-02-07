Now, Taiwan sells face masks to fend off Chinese buyers

Taiwan has come up with a unique alternative to fend off Chinese buyers from purchasing the face masks produced in its country for protecting themselves against the deadly coronavirus.

It has printed its national flag on the facemask to ensure so that no Chinese national buys it or even steals it in case of dire need, reports said.

Wearing a face mask with the Taiwan flag on it would be extremely humiliating and embarrassing for any Chinese national as Taiwan and China have always been at loggerheads with each other.

Democratically governed Taiwan claims it is an independent country called the Republic of China and has never been part of the People’s Republic of China.

As the number of infections and confirmed positive cases soar in China, the Chinese purchase of the facemasks rapidly began to deplete the global supply.

Capable of churning out over 20 million masks daily, China is now faced with acute shortages. With the death toll escalating to over 635 people, panic buying is taking a toll on the availability of preventive masks even as Beijing has also put curbs on exports of raw materials and equipment used to make masks.