Larry the Cat tweets Boris Johnson 'temporary resident of Downing Street', claims 'I live here permanently'

The 15-year-old tabby, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office for a decade and counting, who has been in position longer than the leader of any UK political party tweeted on Thursday on the ongoing political crisis in the country.

The account of Larry the Cat (@Number10cat), which has over 542,000 followers on Twitter, clarified certain things.

"1. I’m not “Boris Johnson’s cat”

2. Like all Prime Ministers, he’s only a temporary resident of Downing Street

3. I live here permanently. When he finally goes, I stay

4. Yes, it’s all very embarrassing but it will be over soon," the tweet on Thursday read.

In another tweet, Larry the Cat said “All these resignations are highlighting just how many people are in the government, which will leave the average voter wondering what they’ve all been doing for the last couple of years…”

In the latest, the cat tweeted, “I am willing to serve as caretaker Prime Minister because that’s frankly less ridiculous than the idea of Boris Johnson hanging around a minute longer”

(with inputs from agencies)