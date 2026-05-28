/Kuwait says air defences intercept missiles, drones as IRGC launches retaliatory strikes on US bases

The West Asia conflict escalated sharply on Thursday (May 28) after Kuwait said its air defence systems were intercepting "hostile missile and drone attacks" following fresh US strikes on southern Iran and renewed Iranian threats around the Strait of Hormuz.

In a brief statement posted on X, Kuwait’s military confirmed that its air defences had been activated amid the rapidly worsening regional situation. "Kuwaiti air defenses are currently engaging hostile missile and drone attacks," the country’s armed forces said.

The announcement came shortly after Iranian state media claimed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had targeted an American military base in retaliation for US attacks near Bandar Abbas.

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IRGC targets US bases

According to Iranian broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC has launched a retaliatory attack following what Tehran described as "aggression" by the US military against a location near Bandar Abbas Airport earlier Thursday morning.

While Iran did not specify which US base had been struck, the timing immediately raised concerns because Kuwait hosts American military facilities and remains one of Washington’s closest Gulf allies.

The latest flare-up began after the United States launched another round of strikes in southern Iran overnight.

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US strikes Iran again

US officials said American forces shot down four Iranian "one-way attack drones" that allegedly posed a threat around the Strait of Hormuz. Washington also claimed it struck an Iranian drone control station in Bandar Abbas before another drone launch could take place.

The fresh military action came just hours after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran that Washington would "finish the job" if Iran failed to agree to a peace deal. "Iran is very much intent, they want very much to make a deal," Trump said during a White House cabinet meeting. "Either that or we’ll have to just finish the job."