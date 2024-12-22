Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day official visit to Kuwait and emplaned for New Delhi on Sunday. In a special gesture, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah came to see off PM Modi at the airport as he left for India.

Advertisment

Visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, PM Modi held multiple engagements and held discussions to further deepen the India-Kuwait ties.

PM Modi also interacted with Kuwaitian social media influencers who promote Yoga in the Gulf nation.

The Prime Minister discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech and security with the Emir of Kuwait, Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Advertisment

Both the leaders agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership'.In a special gesture, the PM of Kuwait came to see off PM Modi at the airport as he left for India.

Also read: Kuwait among India's 'top trading partners,' says Indian foreign ministry ahead of PM Modi's historic visit

Ahead of his talks with Kuwait's top leadership, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the Bayan Palace. On the second day of his two-day Kuwait visit, PM Modi was received by Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.

Advertisment

The leaders recalled the strong historical and friendly ties between the two countries and reaffirmed their full commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation. In this context, they agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership', the statement said.

Later, PM Modi also said in a post on X, "Excellent meeting with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security. In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come."

PM Modi during his Kuwait visit, discussed the roadmap to further deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations, and affirmed confidence that the relationship between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) would be further strengthened under Kuwait's presidency, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

Watch | PM Modi's Kuwait Visit: Indian PM Modi Meets Emir Of Kuwait, Thanks Indian Diaspora

PM Modi was on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation of Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait. Notably, this is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

PM Modi thanked the Emir for ensuring the well-being of the over one million-strong Indian community in Kuwait. Al-Sabah also expressed appreciation for the contribution of the large and vibrant Indian community to Kuwait's development.

PM Modi appreciated the new initiatives being undertaken by Kuwait to fulfill its Vision 2035 and congratulated Al-Sabah for the successful holding of the GCC Summit earlier this month. PM Modi also expressed his gratitude for inviting him yesterday as a 'Guest of Honour' at the opening ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup, the MEA statement said.

Al Sabah reciprocated the Prime Minister's sentiments and expressed appreciation for India's role as a valued partner in Kuwait and the Gulf region.

The Kuwaiti Emir looked forward to the greater role and contribution of India towards the realisation of Kuwait Vision 2035.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.