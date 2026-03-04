A new report has claimed that the three American F-15 jets shot down over Kuwait was actually hit by Kuwaiti Air Force F/A-18 Hornet. This is in contrast with initial reports that claimed that Kuwait's ground-based air defense system downed the F-15 jets accidentally. While US has called it a “friendly fire” incident between Kuwait and America, Kuwaiti Army had previously confirmed the visuals of American jets crashing adding that several other US jets suffered similar fate.

A report by The Wall Street Journal that is based on at least three US official sources, the pilot of the F/A-18 Hornet mistakenly launched three missiles towards the three US jets, which went down. However, all three pilots and other crew members ejected safely. Just one Hornet was supposedly involved, launching three missiles and taking down the three Strike Eagles. The F-15E Strike Eagle is one of the most powerful fighter jets in the world. That US lost three of them in an “apparent friendly fire” fuels massive speculations about US operations in Iran. The WSJ has not been confirmed by US admin. The report further says that the incident occurred as multiple Iranian drones were penetrating Kuwaiti airspace.

Kuwait in its first response had said that technical measures were taken along with ”friendly" US forces after the incident. An investigation was also launched to determine the causes of the incident. Iran's semi official Mehr News reported that Iran has claimed responsibility for shooting the US F-15 jet down. Tasnim News Agency carried similar reports.

What is US response?

CENTCOM confirmed that three US F-15 fighter jets crashed over Kuwait, in an incident of that it described as “friendly fire.” “Three US F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident,” the US Central Command says in a statement. CENTCOM also said that during "active combat", the US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses.” It also said that all six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition.

On social media, videos showed the pilot of the American jet successfully ejecting before the aircraft went down. Another video also showed the pilot after ejecting. Notably, the image of the pilot was released by Iranian State Media on Telegram. In a post on Telegram, Press TV said, "American pilot after his fighter jet crashed in Kuwait".

Meanwhile, the US State Department has now closed its embassies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Lebanon after drone attacks targeted diplomatic facilities, and has issued unprecedented advise to all its citizens to leave the region, including Israel. The war with Iran has reached day five with both sides relentlessly targeting each other. It all started when Israel and the United States launched “pre-emptive” attack on Iran, and killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in subsequent airstrikes. Iran retaliated with drone attacks on Israel and on Gulf nations that host US bases. Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of late Ayatollah Khamenei, has been reportedly selected as Iran’s new Supreme Leader.