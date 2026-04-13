/Kremlin again offers to take Iran’s highly enriched uranium as part of potential US peace deal

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin called up his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian and offered to mediate and bring stability and peace to the Middle East after the failed US-Iran talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, Russia on Monday (April 13) said is stands ready to take in Iran's highly enriched uranium as part of a future peace deal with the United States, reported AFP.

"This proposal was made by President Putin in conversations with both the United States and regional states. The offer still stands, but has not been acted upon," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Notably, Russia has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world.

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Peskov also said that Moscow was not in favour of Trump blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that has been effectively closed since the US-Israel airstrike on Iran on February 28 killed many of its tope leaders including the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump blames Iran's "nuclear ambitions" for failed talks

The united states President on Sunday (April 12) blamed the failed talks with Iran on two primary reasons. One, he said that Iran is not willing to give up its "nuclear ambitions" and secondly, Tehran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz as promised and laid mines in the waters, effectively making the passage of ships impossible, said the US president.