/US fails to find support on blockade of Strait of Hormuz? UK's Starmer says, do not back Trump's stance

The united states President on Sunday (April 12) blamed the failed talks with Iran on two primary reasons. One, he said that Iran is not willing to give up its "nuclear ambitions" and secondly, Tehran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz as promised and laid mines in the waters, effectively making the passage of ships impossible, said the US president.

Speaking about the Strait of Hormuz on Truth Social, Trump said "There may be a mine out there somewhere," that nobody knows about but them. THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted."

In fact Trump announced a sweeping naval move following the failure of talks in Islamabad. “Effective immediately, the United States Navy… will begin the process of blockading any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” he said, adding that “at some point, we will reach an ‘all being allowed to go in, all being allowed to go out’ basis.”

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Starmer says UK Will not support US blockade of Strait of Hormuz

The announcement by Trump has however, not pleased his NATO partner the United Kingdom. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that his country will not be involved in enforcing the US military blockade of Strait of Hormuz.

Starmer however, said that UK minesweepers and anti-drone capabilities will continue operating in the region but British naval ships and soldiers will not help the US IN blocking Iranian ports, reported BBC.

"We're not supporting the blockade and all of the marshalling diplomatically, politically and capability. We do have minesweeping capability. I won't go into operational matters, but we do have that capability. That's all focus from our point of view on getting the strait fully open. I want to be really clear about that. And the reason for that is because that's the way we get energy prices down as quickly as possible,' said Starmer.

He also said that it is vital get the strait reopened to "ease cost of living pressures", for which UK has convened more than 40 nations.

Taking to X Starmer wrote, "The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz is deeply damaging. Getting global shipping moving is vital to ease cost of living pressures."

Speaking on the summit, he said, "The UK has convened more than 40 nations who share our aim to restore freedom of navigation.