Kosovo seeks Biden's support to join NATO: Report

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

As Russia continues its attack on Ukraine, reports claimed Kosovo has appealed to US President Joe Biden to support its NATO membership.

In a letter sent to Biden, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani reportedly said the country's "membership in NATO has become an imperative".

The Balkan nation had declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Also Read in Pics: Ukraine to get US Stingers, Javelin, anti-armour systems; is it a gamechanger?

As the Russian invasion in Ukraine enters the fourth week, President Putin's forces have continued their bombing operation in northeast Ukraine where troops continue to bear down on Kharkiv as the city continued to face persistent bombardment by Russian troops.

Watch: Russia release Melitopol mayor, President Zelensky speaks to him

At least three people were killed while five others were injured in a fire after shelling hit a market in the city amid air raids that hit a warehouse with food and humanitarian aid and two schools.

However, reports claim Ukrainian authorities continue to maintain control of both the key cities in the region but officials say cities of Sumy, Lebedyn and Okhtyrka remain encircled by Russian troops.

Mariupol city officials said around 30,000 people have fled the besieged city with food, water and electricity running low. Ukraine accused Russia of bombing a theatre in Mariupol even as hundreds were taking shelter there. The port city Sea of Azov has been under heavy Russian shelling for days.

Authorities said over 2,000 people have reportedly died in Mariupol.

(With inputs from Agencies)