King Charles III tells Liz Truss he had 'been dreading' death of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III met with British prime minister Liz Truss on Friday after returning from Scotland and he told her that the death of his mother – Queen Elizabeth II – was the moment that he had “been dreading”. This was their first meet after Truss was elected PM by the Conservative Party.

The meeting took place at the Buckingham Palace after Charles returned amid massive fanfare around his coronation. The palace gates had a huge number of people who turned up to pay tributes to the Queen – the longest ruling monarch in British history – and cheer Charles on his coronation.

"The moment I've been dreading, as I know a lot of people have," Charles was heard saying to Truss.

"We mustn't take up too much of your time. It has been so touching this afternoon when we arrived, all those people who had come to give their condolences ... and flowers," he added.

Truss had earlier Liz Truss paid tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II as she asked the people of the country to “come together” to support King Charles III. She also described the queen as “the rock on which modern Britain was built” and finished her speech by saying “God save the King”.

In his first public address on Friday, King Charles III pledged to ''uphold constitutional principles' and also named his eldest son – Prince William – as the new Prince of Wales.

In the televised address to a nation mourning the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, Charles thanked his ''darling mama'' and even mentioned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.