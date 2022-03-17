‘Kidnapped’ mayor of Melitopol is freed after being swapped for nine Russian soldiers

On Wednesday, Ukraine handed over nine detained Russian soldiers in order to gain the release of Melitopol's mayor, who was detained last week, according to the Interfax Ukraine news agency.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's administration had previously stated that mayor Ivan Fedorov had been released, but provided no other details.

"Ivan Fedorov was released from Russian captivity ... for him, Russia received nine captured soldiers who were born in 2002 and 2003. These are actually children," Interfax Ukraine quoted Zelenskiy press aide Darya Zarivnaya as saying.



Ivan Fedorov praised President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for not 'abandoning' him in a phone call shared by the Ukrainian government, and stated he will be ready to serve again after 'one or two days to recover.'

Mayor Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped, according to the Ukrainian president and parliament, because he "refused to cooperate with the enemy."



President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to him on the phone on Wednesday, telling him he was 'glad to hear the voice of a man alive,' according to a video released on Telegram.

