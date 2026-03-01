/Khamenei's daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter killed as US-Israel strike Iran: State media

Iranian media reported on Sunday (March 1) that the daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei were killed in US and Israeli airstrikes. “After establishing contact with informed sources in the Supreme Leader's household, the news of the martyrdom of the daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter of the Revolutionary Leader has unfortunately been confirmed,” the Fars News Agency and other Iranian outlets reported.

Khamenei is dead: Trump

US President Donald Trump declared on Saturday (February 28) that Khamenei himself had been killed in the joint American-Israeli strikes. “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. There has been no official confirmation from Tehran regarding Khamenei’s death, and a post from his X account suggested he remains alive.

Trump said Khamenei’s death was “not only justice for the people of Iran, but for all great Americans, and those people from many countries throughout the world [who] have been killed or mutilated by [him] and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS.” While Israel was reportedly behind the specific strike that targeted Khamenei, Trump indicated that Washington played a significant coordinating role.

Khamenei “was unable to avoid our intelligence and highly sophisticated tracking systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders [who] have been killed along with him, could do,” Trump wrote.

“This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country. We are hearing that many of their [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps], military, and other security and police forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for immunity from us,” Trump claimed.