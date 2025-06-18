/Iran's Khamenei issues 3rd threatening message of the day to Israel - this time in Hebrew. Here's what he says

Israel-Iran War: Amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war, the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei released a threatening message for Israel - but this time, in Hebrew. Taking to the social media platform X, Khamenei wrote a third threatening message of the day to Israel, saying, "We must act with force against the terrorist Zionist entity."

"We will not be merciful toward the Zionists,” he added.

Earlier, Khamenei had issued two threatening messages for Israel - one in English and the other in Farsi.

Apparently, Khamenei has three different X accounts for three different languages - English, Farsi and Hebrew, and he posts on these accounts based on the people he is aiming at while sharing a message.

The threat came amid reports that the US is likely to join Israel in the airstrikes on Iran targeting nuclear sites.

After his hint that the US could get "involved" in the ongoing Israel-Iran war, several American agencies are reporting that President Donald Trump is now considering joining Israel's strikes on Iran. Multiple reports have claimed that the Republican will soon likely join the strikes against the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic

This came after the American president held a one-hour-and-20-minute meeting with his national security team in the White House Situation Room on Tuesday (June 17).

Trump wants 'real end' to Iran's nuke desires

Meanwhile, a senior White House reporter of CBS News, Jennifer Jacobs, posted on the social media platform X, saying that Trump told her that he wants "a real end" to the nuclear problem with Iran.

"I didn't say I was looking for a ceasefire," the American president said on AF1. Trump said he wants a "real end" to the conflict by making Iran give up "entirely" on its nuclear aims.

Moreover, Trump also hinted that Israel is not planning to slow down its strikes on Iran any time soon. Rather, he predicted that in the coming two days, people will "find out" what's going to happen.

Is Iran prepared against US?

Meanwhile, a New York Times report said that Iran is prepared with missiles and military equipment to strike US bases if America joins Israel in the ongoing conflict.