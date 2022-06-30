Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes first Black woman on US Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman in the history of the United States to become a Supreme Court justice as the 51-year-old was sworn in on Thursday. Jackson joins the Supreme Court at the time when it is dominating headlines both overturning Roe vs Wade and ruling that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cannot issue wide limitations on greenhouse gases. She will join the liberal bloc of the Supreme Court which currently has a 6-3 conservative majority. Jackson became the latest addition to the Supreme Court after liberal Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement.

"With a full heart, I accept the solemn responsibility of supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States and administering justice without fear or favour," Jackson said in a statement.

Jackson was chosen by President Joe Biden after a year at the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Before that, she was a federal district judge for almost eight years. The Senate finally confirmed her appointment on April 7 this year after a 53-47 vote in her favour.

Justice Breyer expressed his happiness after Jackson became the 116th Supreme Court justice.

"I am glad for America," Breyer said in a statement according to Reuters. "Ketanji will interpret the law wisely and fairly, helping that law to work better for the American people, whom it serves."

Jackson will join the Supreme Court with immediate effect, but her first argument will come in the next term in October. The next term will include a major case concerning affirmative action used by colleges and universities in provide admissions to minority students.

