/Keir Starmer accuses Elon Musk of 'trying to whip up division' in UK. What did he do?

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday (Jun 4) accused billionaire Elon Musk of "trying to whip up division" in the United Kingdom after the Tesla and X owner repeatedly criticised police handling of the murder of an 18-year-old student, a case that has become a flashpoint in Britain's increasingly heated debate over race, policing and immigration.

The row centres on the killing of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old student who was stabbed to death in Southampton in December. The case drew national attention after police bodycam footage showed officers handcuffing Nowak while he lay critically injured, after initially believing that the attacker, Vickrum Digwa, was the victim. Digwa, 23, had falsely claimed that Nowak had racially abused him, according to court proceedings. He was sentenced earlier this week to a minimum of 21 years in prison for the murder.

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The case has since been seized upon by several right-wing commentators and political figures, who argue that it demonstrates alleged bias in British policing against white citizens. Police leaders and Starmer's Labour government have strongly rejected those claims.

What did Musk do to 'whip up division'?

Speaking after meeting Nowak's family at Downing Street, Starmer urged the country to reject attempts to inflame tensions. "When we have a terrible case like Henry's case, we react calmly, as his family have done," Starmer told reporters, adding that Britain must choose "unity and progress over division and hatred."

His remarks appeared directed at Musk, who has posted multiple messages about the case on X. In one post, Musk questioned whether British police were operating under a policy that discriminates against white people. He has also offered to help fund legal action over the handling of the case and criticised Hampshire Police.

The X owner has also offered to fund a private prosecution against the police over its handling of the murder and insulted the Hampshire Police force involved.

"We need to also assert who we are as a country, because Musk, again, has been interfering in our politics in the last few days, trying to whip up division," Starmer said.

US condemns 'two-tiered policing'

The controversy has spilt beyond Britain. The US State Department weighed in this week, expressing condolences to Nowak's family while criticising what it described as "ideological conditioning and two-tiered policing" in Western societies.

The case has also triggered political fallout inside the UK. Starmer criticised Reform UK leader Nigel Farage for calling for "pure cold rage" in response to the killing, saying such rhetoric was "unforgivable." Farage denied encouraging violence and said he had always acted within democratic norms.

Meanwhile, Britain's police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), is investigating officers' actions during the incident. Authorities have also confirmed that an inquest examining whether police conduct contributed to Nowak's death will begin before a jury in September 2027.

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