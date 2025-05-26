Kash Patel to reinvestigate Biden White House cocaine case | Here's what FBI said

After almost two years, FBI Director Kash Patel will launch new investigations into the 2023 discovery of a bag of cocaine at the White House during former President Joe Biden's term.

Dan Bongino, the bureau's deputy director made the announcement on X on May 26.

A bag of a small amount of cocaine (0.2 grams) was found in a cubby near an entrance to the West Wing of the White House, an area which was generally used to give tours and where visitors kept their belongings.

However, when the Secret Service did not identify a suspect, they closed the case on July 13, 2023. Moreover, no fingerprints or usable DNA were found, as well as, surveillance footage failed to provide leads due to the area’s high traffic and a camera blind spot.

But as announced by Bongino, the FBI will be reopening the case. The deputy director said that Kash and he evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that garnered a lot of public interest.

"The Director and I will have most of our incoming reform teams in place by next week. The hiring process can take a little bit of time, but we are approaching that finish line. This will help us both in doubling down on our reform agenda," he said.

Not just the cocaine case, but the FBI will also probe into the leak of the Supreme Court Dobbs case and the DC pipe bombing investigation.

"We made the decision to either re-open or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases," he said.

"The Director and I have done only one media interview together. We decided early on to limit our media footprint overall in order to keep the attention on the work being done. There are both positives and negatives to this approach," Bongino wrote.