‘Emotional overload’: Kremlin responds to Trump’s ‘crazy’ remark for Putin

The Kremlin on Monday (May 26) said that US President Donald Trump’s remarks on Russian President Vladimir Putin may be due to “emotional overload” at this “very important moment.” It also thanked the US president for his assistance in the Ukraine peace talks.

This comes after Trump took to his Truth Social to call his Russian counterpart “absolutely CRAZY” for “needlessly killing a lot of people”.

“We are really grateful to the Americans and to President Trump personally for their assistance in organising and launching this negotiation process,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about Trump’s remarks, reported Reuters.

“Of course, at the same time, this is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions.”

Trump calls Putin ‘crazy’

Slamming Putin, Trump wrote, “I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers.”

He further added, “Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!”

Trump’s comments come following a Russian strike in 30 Ukrainian cities and villages over the weekend that killed at least 12 people, including three children.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said that Washington’s “silence” over recent Russian attacks was encouraging Putin. He also urged “strong pressure” on Moscow with tougher sanctions.

In the post, Trump also blamed Zelensky for “causing problems”, saying that the Ukrainian leader is “doing his country no favours”. Trump also reiterated that the war is not his but Zelensky’s, Putin’s and former president Joe Biden’s.