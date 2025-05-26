Iran on Monday (May 26) rejected suspending its nuclear enrichment programme as part of any potential nuclear agreement with the United States.

This comes as US President Donald Trump claimed that the latest rounds of talks were "very good".

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran can survive even if negotiations with the US fall through.

No suspension of uranium enrichment: Iran

During a press briefing in Tehran, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, when asked about the possibility of Iran freezing its uranium enrichment, said, "Iran will never accept that."

"This information is a figment of the imagination and totally false," he added.

"If there is goodwill from the American side, we are also optimistic, but if negotiations are aimed at curbing Iran's rights, then talks will get nowhere," Baghaei stressed.

Iran not scared of US sanctions

The Oman-mediated talks are the highest-level contact between the two nations since the US, during Trump's first term as POTUS, quit the landmark 2015 nuclear accord.

Since his return to office as the POTUS for the second time, Trump has revived the "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran and warned Tehran of military action if diplomacy fails.

Dismissing Trump's threats of crippling sanctions, Pezeshkian, as quoted by state media, said that "It's not like we will die of hunger if they refuse to negotiate with us or impose sanctions."

"We will find a way to survive," he insisted.

Trump claims 'good news' coming soon

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Morristown airport before boarding Air Force One, Trump described the fifth round of negotiations as "very, very good" and said there might be "good news" soon.

"I think we could have some good news on the Iran front," said the US President. Revealing an expected timeline for the announcement, he said it could come "over the next two days."