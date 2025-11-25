White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said that she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) while serving under President Donald Trump. She has said that the cause of this situation is the demanding schedule that has led her to spend extended periods away from her family, as she explained to The Daily Mail.

“Honestly, I have PTSD about making plans, so I just don't,” the 28-year-old told the publication regarding the challenges of coordinating time off with her husband, 60-year-old real estate developer Nicholas Riccio. “It's very difficult to make plans in this job," she added.

She also said that she has made “three different mini weekend getaway vacations” with her husband, but all her plans were cancelled due to foreign policy events. “We just roll with it. If there's a night where I happen to become free, then we take full advantage of that as a family,” Leavitt said.

