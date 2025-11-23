/India-Pakistan borders 'may change': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says 'Sindh may return to India' after 1947's partition. Details here

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a huge statement on the India-Pakistan border, saying that the Singh region "may return to India". Sindh is the region near the Indus River which went to Pakistan after the partition of India in 1947. People who used to reside in that region, Sindhis, came to India. Singh said that Sindhi Hindus, especially from the generation of leaders like LK Advani, have never accepted the separation of the Sindh region from India.

"I'd also like to mention that Lal Krishna Advani wrote in one of his books that Sindhi Hindus, especially those of his generation, still haven't accepted the separation of Sindh from India," the Indian defence minister said.

"Not just in Sindh, but throughout India, Hindus consider the Indus River sacred. Many Muslims in Sindh also believed that the water of the Indus was no less sacred than the Aab-e-Zamzam of Mecca. This is Advani ji's quote," he added.