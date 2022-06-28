Judge temporarily blocks 'trigger' abortion ban in Louisiana after Roe v Wade ruling

The overturning of Roe vs Wade by the United States supreme court has resulted in a number of states passing “trigger laws” aimed at banning or severely restricting abortions. Louisiana was one of the 13 states to pass such a law but a judge in New Orleans has temporarily stopped the state from enforcing the law for now. Robin Giarrusso, who is an Orleans Parish civil district court judge, issued a temporary restraining order which stopped the state from implementing any “trigger law”. The judgement was passed in a case brought by Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, one of the three abortion clinics in the state.

Also read | Oslo names a radical Islamist as suspect in gay bar shooting

“Each of the three trigger bans excepts different conduct, making it impossible to know what abortion care is illegal and what is allowed, including what care can be provided to save a woman’s life or end a medically futile pregnancy,” Judge Giarrusso said in his ruling on Monday.

The court will reconvene on July 8 in order to further discuss the enforcement of the ban. The state attorney general, Jeff Landry, however, said that the petitioners are “in for a rough fight”.

Also read | Afghanistan quake: Dog comes to departed owner's house and cries each day

The supreme court’s decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling was also called “a cruel and irresponsible stripping of a woman’s agency” by the New Orleans district attorney Jason Williams.

“It would not be wise or prudent to shift our priority from tackling senseless violence happening in our city to investigating the choices women make with regard to their own body,” Williams added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.