Joe Biden confuses his granddaughter with son during US Election rally; Trump campaign reacts

Today is a stressful time for almost everyone in the US as today is being projected as one of the most important days in political history. However, it is especially more stressful for the two candidates: the current President Donald Trump and the former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. In these stressful times, things re ought to get mixed up here or there...or in Biden's case, people ought to get mixed up.

During one of his public appearances, Biden ended up giving a laughable moment to the audiences, and especially his opposition leaders, as he seemed to confuse his granddaughter with his son. The confusion happened during an appearance in Philadelphia.

Joe Biden often mentions his son Beau Biden in his campaigns, fondly remembering one or the other incident of his beloved son whom he lost in 2015. On the day of elections, too, he briefly mentioned his son, and while introducing his granddaughter, Beau's daughter, Joe Biden mistakingly introduced her as "This is my son Beau Biden who a lot of you helped elect to the senate in Delaware."

However, he was quick enough to retrace his words and immediately corrected himself saying, "This is my granddaughter Natalie".

While many people noticed and understood the confusion and the sensitivity behind the confusion, Trump's campaign was quick enough to publish the video on Twitter with the caption "WATCH: Joe Biden mixes up his granddaughters".

WATCH: Joe Biden mixes up his granddaughters pic.twitter.com/NzsHPqKw2c — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 3, 2020

This was not the first time Trump, and his campaign, have made fun of Biden for his speeches made in the public. Trump has often settled with name-calling Biden and making fun of his oratory skills that trump defines as "very bad".

Beau Biden was Delaware's attorney general from 2007 to 2015 and had also served in Iraq. Joe Biden started his day by paying a visit to the state where Beau Biden is buried along with Joe Biden's first wife and daughter, who died in a car wreck in 1972.